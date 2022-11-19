ERIE, PA – The focus has been on Western New York and areas just south of Buffalo, where Orchard Park recorded an astounding 77″ of snow since late Thursday night. The intense lake effect snow band has been shifting around and occasionally brushing northern Erie County, but that will be changing on Sunday.

A strong cold front will crossing into the area overnight into Sunday. There could be an intense burst of snow creating poor visibility as the cold front passes through. There could also be a fast 1″ of snow accumulation, too.

Lake Snow Warning

As the wind direction shifts west to northwest in the wake of the cold front, expect lake effect snow and snow showers developing late Saturday night and continuing into Sunday. The highest snowfall amounts will be in Erie County, northern Crawford, and northwestern Warren counties, where up to a foot will be possible.

Snowfall Midnight – 10 PM Sunday.

In addition to lake effect snow Sunday, it will be very windy and cold with wind gusts in excess of 40mph, especially near Lake Erie. Blowing and drifting snow is possible on Sunday, especially in open areas and the countryside. Traveling will be difficult on Sunday.

What To Expect

Lake effect snow lifts North and tapers to flurries by Sunday night. It will still be windy into Monday, but more of a southwesterly direction. There could be a few minor snow showers or flurries again Monday night, however, nothing major.

The remainder of the week will be calmer with more sunshine returning which is good news for the big travel days on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thanksgiving. It will be turning milder, too! In fact, by Thanksgiving, the high temperature may flirt with 50 degrees!

Thanksgiving Day

Stay with JET 24/FOX 66 Your Weather Authority for any updates.