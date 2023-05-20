One non-profit organization held their second annual art show Saturday.

Lakeshore Community Services had their “Art From the Heart” show this afternoon. Over 50 unique works of art were on display to bid for and buy.

Every piece was created by the Lakeshore family of consumers. All of the money raised will go towards their consumer recreation fund.

The marketing director told us that a lot of their consumers are on fixed incomes. The funds help their consumers participate in activities such as going to a SeaWolves game.

“I was stunned… I mean we’ve got things from three dimensional pieces; we’ve got animals, fruits and vegetables. It’s just a variety,” said Joe Lang, marketing director for Lakeshore Community Services Inc.

Lang said that the organization is happy to introduce and showcase what artwork their consumers can do.