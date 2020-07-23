Lakeshore Marching Band Association announces cancellations of competitions due to COVID-19

High school football teams may still compete against each other this fall, but school marching bands probably won’t.

The Lakeshore Marching Band Association announcing that the normal schedule of band competitions is being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on its Facebook site, the association says that it will look at other possibilities, like alternative performances or a competition involving performance videos. It will be individual school districts to decide if the bands can perform at their school’s events.