Lakewood, NY police investigating fatal accident

Local News
Police in Lakewood, New York are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, a vehicle had been struck by a Chautauqua County snow plow, which trapped the victim inside. The accident happened on Big Tree Road in the town of Busti. No word on what time this incident took place.

Crews had to use the jaws of life to free the victim from the vehicle. However, due to the severity of the injuries, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lakewood Police are continuing their investigation.

