Lamar Stevens scores first NBA points

Former Penn State standout forward Lamar Stevens is holding on to a roster spot in the NBA.

Stevens scored his first regular-season points in the NBA Sunday. He finished with two points and two rebounds in five minutes of play against his hometown Philadelphia 76ers. Both of Stevens’ points were free throws.

He made Cleveland’s roster after going undrafted in the NBA draft.

Stevens would be Penn State’s all-time leading scorer if COVID-19 had not canceled the Big Ten tournament or the NCAA basketball tournament last spring.

He finished just seven points shy of Penn State’s all-time scoring record.