Landlords speak out about eviction moratorium ending this week

The Federal Protections keeping landlords from evicting tenants is coming to an end soon which could lead to a flood of eviction notices.

Here is more on how this is effecting local landlords.

The Federal Eviction Moratorium is ending on Saturday, but a program from the government can help those in need with paying their rent.

In the beginning of the pandemic when the Federal Eviction Moratorium began, landlords were unable to evict tenants if they did not pay their rent.

“As you’re sitting here you still have the you know the city though City Hall was closed down. That didn’t stop you from having to pay your taxes. Didn’t stop me from having to pay your water and sewage and garbage bills. You know so not only are you not getting your rent. You’re actually spending money so it’s even deeper than just not collecting your rent,” said Keith Patton, Local Landlord.

Landlord Keith Patton owns over fifty units in the City of Erie. He said that the rental assistance program has helped him receive back room rent from his tenants.

“Because I’ve gotten some back rent out of it you know we have to go through the application process two parts. It’s the you know the tenant and the landlord both have to you know cooperate, work together on it,” said Patton.

Erie County Care Management is the agency handling all of the applications for those applying to the Erie County Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Both landlords and tenants must apply to the program. Requirements to be eligible for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program include:

Someone in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction of income due to COVID-19.

The household is at risk for homelessness or housing instability.

The income is below 80% of the area’s median income.

The Department of Human Services expects this Rental Assistance Program to last until September 2021.

To learn more about the Rental Assistance Program, click here.

