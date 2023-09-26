(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Paving work on I-90 is causing heavy, slow go traffic around the Peach Street exit.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reports a lane restriction is in place on I-90 westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and again on Wednesday due to paving work between Exit 24 (Peach Street) and Exit 18 (Sterrettania Road).

Restrictions are expected to be in place for the driving lane Tuesday, and for the passing lane on Wednesday.

511pa is showing heavy, stop and go traffic in the area.

Drivers can check 511pa.com for the most up to date traffic conditions.