Lane restrictions planned next week for Interstate 90 westbound in Springfield Township

PennDOT announcing Friday that Interstate 90 westbound will be restricted to one lane from the Ohio line to near mile marker 3.5 in Springfield Township.

This is set to begin on Monday, April 12, weather permitting, with the work expected to be completed by mid-June 2021.

According to PennDOT, the closure is necessary for paving work to be completed as part of the project to reconstruct the first 3.5 miles of Interstate 90.

As always, PennDOT urges motorists to slow down while driving in work zones as well as be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.