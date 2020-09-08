Lanes restrictions planned for Interstate 79 in Crawford County

Motorists should be alert for closures planned to start next week on the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Crawford County.

The restrictions are necessary for work to be done along the shoulders of the highway.

Daily lane closures will be in place on four-mile sections of the highway between mile marker 147 near Meadville and mile marker 163 at the Crawford Erie county line.

Crews will also be using rolling stops from 7:00 to 8:00 AM Mondays through Thursdays to set up each day’s lane restrictions.

The work, which will be completed by PennDOT employees from the Crawford County facility, is expected to start September 14, 2020 and to be completed by September 30, 2020, weather permitting.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.