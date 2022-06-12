On Saturday afternoon, folks had the opportunity to enjoy the first local quilt show since the pandemic.

L’Arche Erie teamed up with the Hands All Around Erie Quilt Guild to hold this event.

The quilt guild is also a community service guild that shares the quilts with charities including the Soldiers and Sailors Home, and the Mercy Center for Women.

Owning a quilt can be very healing as well.

“Like when someone passes away to make a memorial quilt from their t-shirts and stuff. I have done that for a few friends. Then you get a hug from the person that is no longer with them,” said Marge Walker, L’Arche Erie Inc.

If you missed the event on Saturday, there will be another quilt show held on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.