On Saturday afternoon, folks had the opportunity to enjoy the first local quilt show since the pandemic.

L’Arche Erie held the event with help from the Hands All Around Erie Quilt Guild.

They are a community service guild that shares the quilts with local charities including the Soldiers and Sailors Home and the Mercy Center for Women.

Owning a quilt can be very healing as well.

“Like when someone passes away to make a memorial quilt from their t-shirts and stuff. I have done that for a few friends. Then you get a hug from the person that is no longer with them,” said Marge Walker, L’Arche Erie Inc.

If you missed the event today, they will host another quilt show on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.