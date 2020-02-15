L’arche Erie holds Erie’s outdoor adventure raffle

Residents around Erie had the chance to win some outdoor favorites.

This is all part of L’Arche Erie’s outdoor adventure raffle.

Those in attendance had a chance to win some kayaks, camping and fishing gear, mountain bikes and cash.

All while enjoying some food and brews.

This marks the fourth year for the event, but the first year it was held at the convention center.

“It’s awesome that the Erie community is still supporting L’Arche Erie. We are the first L’Arche community in the United States, so it’s wonderful to see everyone supporting us and the Erie community feel,” said Sandie Wheeler, Director of Development for L’Arche Erie.

Our very own Tom Divecchio served as the emcee for the event.