It has been a record year for Larese Flower Shop for their busiest Mother’s Day yet.

The shop had to stop taking delivery orders on Saturday because of how busy they were.

Larese sold thousands of flowers this week while catering to families in the area. Since Thursday the shop has had seven drivers making deliveries.

Even through holidays such as Mother’s Day are their busiest time of year, the owner said that this year was the most flowers they have ever sold on Mother’s Day in all of the years of business.

“It’s been absolutely crazy. We’ve had to shut off deliveries as of yesterday morning. We are just about sold out of flowers. It’s a wonderful holiday. It’s just incredible,” said Carl Larese, Owner of Larese Floral Design.

To prepare for an early start to ordering flowers for 2023, head to their website.