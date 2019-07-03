Large drug case involves Erie and Crawford County

Court records are now making a more direct allegation between a major Erie to Meadville drug ring and an Erie business operating just a few doors down from the Erie county courthouse

Twenty people have been charged in the drug raid case and now investigators are alleging that a north park row business acted as a distribution point.

According to the Court document, the North Park Row business, Hook’s Catfish Kitchen is allegedly part of an investigation in relation to a drug ring. According to recently unsealed documents, the charges allegedly name the leader of the operation was Tom Howard, but another person who played a large role in the operation is Rahman Hooks, owner of Catfish Kitchen.

Along with his business, Hook’s home address on Wallace street was also identified as a distribution point. It was discovered that the ring leader would travel every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to distribute the cocaine every week.

Within the court documents it alleges that a former Erie parking authority meter maid was also involved. According to the documents, it was found that Michelle Harden was attempting to notify Hooks that he was under police surveillance. Police were able to make these connections through various phone calls and text messages.

Everyone charged in this case have waived their criminal charges or were held for court on the charges. The drug operation occurred from February 14, 2018 to April 17, 2019.