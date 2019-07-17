Large meth seizure in Jamestown, NY

On Tuesday, July 16 Jamestown Police, New York State Police, Southern Tier Regional Task Force, Jamestown Metro Task Force, Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team, NYSP K-9, and members of the U.S. Marshall’s office responded to an attempt to locate Camille Lopez, who had an outstanding Federal absconding warrant.

While at the location, officers located Lopez and also observed other individuals, and a large quantity of what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine inside the residence.

A search warrant was obtained and investigators located more than a half pound of crystal meth inside the house, along with 1500 dollars in cash, and multiple items of paraphernalia, including scales and packaging.

Jarrod Adams, 38, has been charged with possessing a little over eight ounces of meth, and was also found in possession of a small quantity of heroin, fentanyl, and Suboxone.

Also charged is Michael Murphy, 27, who was found possessing around three grams of meth, and scales packaging material. Two others were also charged. All suspects were living at the location, and the location was being used for sale and use of crystal meth.