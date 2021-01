A large police presence responded to a report of one man who was shot this afternoon.

It happened about 20 after two in the 2200 block of Broad Street which is near Buffalo Road.

The initial response was for a man shot in the head and back. Police were also searching for a black Chevy Malibu.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police also detained another man, but it is not clear at the moment if the person is a suspect or a witness.