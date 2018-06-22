Large protest in Pittsburgh following the police shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Video

New protests in Pittsburgh overnight after that deadly police shooting of Antwon Rose, an unarmed 17-year-old who was running from a car.

Overnight, protestors in the streets crippling the area in and around east Pittsburgh. The interstate shut down, snarling traffic. Demonstrators marching, determined to bring attention to the fatal police shooting of Rose

Protestor Larry Davis says, "It was a clear assassination... Explain to me how you're in fear of if the person's running?"

Investigators say Officer Michael Rosfeld opened fire during a traffic stop this week as Antwon and a second passenger ran away on foot.

Cell phone video capturing the incident; Antwon being shot three times.

Attorney for Rose, Fred Rabner, says, "Things happen in real time. But there's no excuse for an officer to shoot someone in the back in the setting that we see in the video that everyone in America has seen by now."

Investigators say the car Antwon was in was under suspicion, possibly connected to a nearby shooting. But, ABC News has learned the driver who was questioned and released after Antwon was shot was a driver-for-hire.

Police say two guns were found inside. They've released little to no details about the driver or the second passenger who got away.

Protestor Cecilia Coleman tells us, "I'm just tired of it, and something has got to be done. Something has got to be done."

Antwon's mother released a poem she says he wrote two years ago. It was read aloud during a large protest in downtown Pittsburgh.

Protestor Chrisitan Carter says, "I see mothers bury their sons... I want my mom to never feel that pain."