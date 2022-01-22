Large scale renovation plans for Richford Arms soon to be unveiled

A large scale plan to renovate one apartment building in Downtown Erie is close to being unveiled.

The owner of Richford Arms, the apartment building located on State Street, has reportedly planned what they’re calling a “kick off event” for January 24th.

Beacon Communities has already begun the work on the north side of the apartment building.

The project has been priced at 27 million dollars and will include major updates inside and outside of the 100 unit building.

According to Beacon, the changes will include a two story addition and six new fully-accessible units.