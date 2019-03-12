Largest college admission scheme ever charged includes famous names Video

It's the largest college admission scheme ever charged by the US Department of Justice involving coaches and administrators from elite colleges and universities.

Federal authorities call their investigation 'Operation Varsity Blues,' and they say it involves famous actresses Felicity Huffman, who starred in ABC's Desperate Housewives and Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on the ABC sitcom Full House.

Prosecutors say Admissions Consultant William Singer accepted $25 million in bribes from wealthy parents between 2011 and 2018 "to guarantee their children's admission to elite schools".

US Attorney Andrew E. Lellingm, District of Massachusetts, tells us, "In return for bribes, these coaches agreed to pretend that certain applicants were recruited [as] competitive athletes when, in fact, the applicants were not."

Officials say in most cases, the students did not know their admission was contingent on a bribe.