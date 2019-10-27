Largest parade in Pennsylvania taking place in Meadville

It’s the largest nighttime parade in the state of Pennsylvania. The annual Halloween parade in Meadville! Every year, the team from JET 24 Action News takes part in this parade.

People getting to see some of their favorites including Lou Baxter, Tom Atkins, Sean Lafferty, Samiar Nefzi and Tiarra Braddock…just to name a few.

The theme of the parade was Hollywood. Acutech Aerospace also had a Top Gun style float at the parade.

Everyone involved had high spirits despite the rainy weather earlier. The team from JET 24 Action News getting a chance to interact with viewers.