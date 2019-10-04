Largest part of JMC Ice Arena renovations underway

The biggest piece of the renovation plan for the JMC Ice Arena is underway and even though it is a big job, the work has mostly been smooth skating.

When the cement job is this big, it goes well past a wheelbarrow and trowel. A new cement floor for the JMC Ice Arena was paid for by a $2 million state grant. That means a lot of concrete, which must be poured continuously so it sets correctly.

“This is going to be quite the undertaking. It’s at least 26 up to perhaps 30 cement trucks. That’s a lot of concrete. It’s a lot of work, a lot of manpower, as you can see,” said Scott Mitchell, CEO, Erie Zoo.

Only a few companies in the country do this kind of work. Merlo Construction out of Michigan is one of them.

For big jobs like this, cement work has become part manpower and part high tech, to make sure the hoses do an even pour and that the lasers ensure the finished surface is absolutely flat.

“Our two machines you see behind me are called hose hogs. They are moving the hoses around for us. We used to do all that manually. Those are relatively new, they have been out for two years,” said Phil Campbell, Merlo Construction.

While the cement work is the biggest job in the renovation, it is certainly not the last.

“We’ll have new matting, new bleachers, a new entrance, some work in locker rooms. There’s lots more than just the floor,” said Mitchell.

But still, that sense of relief that the biggest job is now setting pretty.