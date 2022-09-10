The largest pickleball tournament in the region kicked off on Saturday. Organizers are making plans to continue expanding the sport in Erie.

The fifth tournament of the Erie Pickleball Players Association took place on Saturday. The president said that each tournament draws more participants, including some from out of town.

The website coordinator, Elena Arnold, said that the tournament started with players using two courts, the four courts, and they are now at six courts.

The tournament this year is drawing participants from areas such as Pittsburgh, Jamestown, and even Mentor, Ohio.

“We’re getting put on the map and they’re supporting us which is amazing, and like we’re going to reciprocate and go to their tournaments and play as well, so just that cohesive community,” said Elena Arnold, Website Coordinator for Erie Pickleball Players Association.

Arnold said that the Erie Pickleball Players Association is beginning to do a waitlist for the tournament as the popularity for the sport continues to grow.