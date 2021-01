FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton, in New York. Former CNN talk show host King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. CNN reported the 87-year-old King contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

According to family members, Larry King was admitted into Ceder-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Ca. about 10 days ago.

Neither his ex-wife and two sons are allowed to visit him at this point.

This is the latest health struggle for King, in 2019 he suffered a near-fatal stroke, and back in 1987 survived a major heart attack.