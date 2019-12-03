Last beam set on UPMC Hamot new patient tower; tower is set to open late next year

UPMC Hamot’s largest construction project in its history is getting closer to completion.

Today, construction crews topped off the final steel beam of the $111 million project.

In order to celebrate the project, the hospital dressed up some of the babies in construction wear.

Once completed, the seven story patient tower will include an increase of ICU beds and an expansion of the hospitals current imaging department.

“To see the planning and the architectural design and the work come to fruition today, to see that final beam is really exciting for us..,” said David Gibbons, President, UPMC Hamot.

The new patient tower is set for a completion date of late next year.