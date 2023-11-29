The Erie Zoo wraps up their season on Friday but there are still ways to support the local non-profit.

Each year, the Erie Zoo closes their grounds to the public on Dec., 1. Caretakers have more time to work with the animals and train them.

It also provides the zoo with an opportunity to work on several projects including the otters exhibit.

As well as the red panda exhibit and a new entrance to the zoo.

“We still do classes. We have adult classes and child classes that will run throughout the winter, so you can check those out online. Our website has a lot of different offerings that you can buy or take part in, and we try to keep people updated on a regular basis through that as well,” said Scott Mitchell.

The Erie Zoo reopens on Friday, March, 1.