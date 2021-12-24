Last call for donations for Erie Chapter of Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

Friday is the last call for donations for the Erie Chapter of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

As of the beginning of the week, the donation count was over $100,000, thus far taking care of the Christmas needs such as food and toys for the families.

The business manager says COVID-19 has played a huge role in donation numbers being down.

“COVID has definitely had an impact both on the number of people out shopping and on the number of volunteers we have. We’ve been able to man. We’ve had volunteers for about half of our kettles every day.” said Bernie Myers, Salvation Army Erie.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If you would like to donate, click here.