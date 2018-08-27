Last day for tenants of Erie View Inn, attached to 901 bar, to remove themselves and their things... Video

Tenants in a hotel in the same building as a possible nuisance bar say they are being unfairly blamed for some of the problems there.

The pic above shows the scene outside the Erie View Inn. It's also the building where the 901 Sports Bar is which has been the site of numerous police calls. The first ruling closed the bar then a DA request was granted to include the hotel as well.

The tenants were given five days to move which ends today.

The building manager says the businesses are in two company names and that the hotel existed before the bar opened. Now, he says his tenants have nowhere to go. "26 rooms, we got 12 tenants right now being evicted; we got babies, grandchildren, newborns thrown in the streets, they don't care, what kind of city is this?"

A hearing that could close the businesses permanently is scheduled for October 15th.