Last day of events for Discover Presque Isle

On Sunday July 25th, Presque Isle was once again packed with activities as part of the Discover Presque Isle week.

Today was the last day of Discover Presque Isle and people told that it was nice to have resources such as this one in your own hometown.

From Pontoon rides through the lagoons to flying kites that light up at night, Presque Isle was busy this week with family fun events.

“The best measure of success for this weekend is people showing that people care and appreciate Presque Isle and obviously having a great time here at the beautiful weather,” said John Demarco, Executive Director of Presque Isle Partnership.

“Well we enjoyed the fact that it was a beautiful weather day today and we have all of these awesome resources to come down, educational fun and lots to enjoy and we want to take advantage of everything we have to offer in our hometown,” said Sonya Whiteman, Erie Resident.

As part of the last day of events at Presque Isle, there is a demonstration table right next to the lighthouse.

“On this table we have a display of daymarks. The daymarks are important to lighthouses because that’s how the ships knew how further they were in their journey,” said Mary Ambrose, Event Coordinator at PI Lighthouse.

Another event on the schedule is the artist showcase that displayed many different beautiful works of art at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

“The last couple of years I’ve been working with alcohol in which is kind of an extension of watercolor has a lot of those characteristics but it on the surface and its really vibrant bright,” said Brian Payne, Artist.

“Went to photography school and learned about the craft and so I take my camera wherever I go and take pictures,” said Karen English, Artist.

The last event of the day is Pilates at the Beach Eight that starts at 7:30 p.m.

