Rib Fest in downtown Erie continues, and visitors are enjoying barbeque from a variety of vendors.

It’s the last day of Rib Fest in Erie. The festival started earlier this week on Wednesday.

Rib Fest concludes Saturday night at 11 p.m.

While barbeque vendors travel from across the country for the event, there are also vendors selling local food and drinks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The pit master of Outlaw Barbecue Revolution said there’s a larger turnout compared to last year’s Rib Fest.

“We are local. We’re located at 38th and Elmwood, we’re also opening a place on West Lake Road. It gives us the ability to have people who don’t necessarily visit our place check out what we have, and maybe they can come back to one of those two locations,” said Michael Loveranes.

The owner of Outlaw Barbecue said they hope to open their West Lake Road location later this month.