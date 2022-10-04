Eligible families who have not claimed the child tax credit still have more time to use a simple tool to file.

The deadline to use the Get Your Child Tax Credit website is Nov. 15. Officials said it helps make it easier for families to file for the funds.

They can receive up to $3,600 per child under six years old and $3,000 per child under 18. The November deadline is only for filing using the tool.

Eligible families still have up to three years after the first due date to receive the tax credit, but it will be a longer process. Roughly four million people who qualify for the child tax credit have yet to claim it as of last year.