The Erie Zoo is getting ready to close for the season.

Tuesday, Nov. 30th is the final day to visit the zoo before it closes for the season. The zoo will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Zoo staff says ZooBoo helps the zoo feed its animals and pay staff in the winter months.

The zoo will open for the season again on March 1, 2022.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists