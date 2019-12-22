Last minute Christmas shopping underway at Millcreek Mall

Warmer weather is bringing out last minute shoppers to Millcreek Mall in hopes to find the perfect Christmas gift.

Amy Burton, a shopper says, “We work, so we don’t generally have a lot of time to travel up this way, so we decided to come this weekend and see what different stuff we can find.”

According to the National Retail Federation, 60% of shoppers buy their last gift the week leading up to Christmas.

If you’re scrambling to find a gift, there are strategies you can look out for.

Valerie Weaver, JET 24 Action News Frugal Fashionista says, “Time is of the essence, you need to make a plan, take a list with you, know what stores you need to go to, and map it out geographically so you can get a lot done in a short amount of time.”

Some shoppers say they wait until the final days leading up to the holidays just for the best deals.

Charlene O’Connell, a shopper says, “I think there’s better deals just right before Christmas because they want to get rid of as much stuff right before the holidays then after Christmas.”

As the clock ticks and the stress weighs in , some shoppers look for the perfect deal, but that comes with a cost.

Cindy Felix, a shopper says, “You probably don’t have your pick of what you want, but you can probably just get a good deal on it, and that’s what I like.”