Christmas is right around the corner and people flocked to the Millcreek Mall Friday to get some of that last-minute holiday shopping done.

The mall was bustling with people looking to get the best Christmas gifts for their loved ones and participate in holiday sales if possible.

“I usually do my shopping last minute,” said Jamie Balduf, shopper.

For some it’s a tradition for others it’s looking for the best deals. But every year before Christmas Day, last-minute shopping always takes place.

“We always come at Christmas time but it is kind of late christmas is just a couple of days away but we came out just to be able to get our last-minute shopping in,” said Daniel Riddell, shopper.

Riddell said he comes from Ashtabula, Ohio to Erie for a specific reason while holiday shopping.

“Well I’m going to tell you because there’s no taxes on the clothes,” he said.

Along with shopping, others also enjoy the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

“Yeah it’s good to be out and about with people not be trapped in the house all the time,” Balduf said.

“Yeah this mall is packed every weekend it’s packed,” said Zion McCullum, shopper.

One shopper said he was getting a few more presents before the big day. But the majority of his work is complete thanks to online shopping.

“I pretty much did all my shopping I have to admit that Amazon is my best friend you know you just get out your phone and go click click click and you’re done,” said Steve McConnell, shopper.

And while many are looking for last-minute deals, one shopper has another strategy when looking for the perfect gift.

“I feel like the presents are worth more if you buy them at full price,” McCollum said.

And with three days to Christmas Day, the holiday rush remains for a few more days.

“Y’all have a merry Christmas,” McConnell went on to say.

One shopper said although she is doing last-minute shopping, she was able to get an early jump this year thanks to the Black Friday sales in November.