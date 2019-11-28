Last minute Thanksgiving preparation advice

As the hours begin to tick down to the Thanksgiving holiday, there are last minute items you can pick up to provide the perfect meal for your guests.

If you are in a hurry to get everything ready for your Thanksgiving dinner and are worried about it being the last minute, there are items readily available to you now at the grocery store.

The holiday season can often be stressful or distracting and almost always busy.

Most grocery stores have a time tested plan for helping.

“Most of the stores are definitely geared toward the Thanksgiving holiday and are offering specials, kind of like everything that will go with your meal,” said Tammy Lyn Fox, Chef, Global Kitchen.

We took a trip inside Tops Friendly Market with Global Kitchen Chef Tammy Fox to show us last minute ingredients you can get without a hassle.

“If you’re short on time, there’s always a nice offering as far as chopped celery and onions if you don’t have time to do that prep work,” said Fox.

There’s also fresh stuffing bread that can you can purchase and you can’t forget the delicious cranberry jelly. For your sweet tooth, a prepackaged pie.

Even though Thanksgiving is less than 24 hours away, you can still buy a pre-thawed turkey. It will just be three times the price of a frozen one.

“Depending on the weight, you’re going to need a good 4-5 hours in the over. You want to give yourself a half an hour to wash it, clean it, and stuff it,” said Fox.

“Take the temperature with a digital food thermometer in three places, the thickest part of the breast, the inner most part of the thigh, and the inner most part of the wing,” said Chris Bernstein, Food Safety Expert, USDA.

This way, you can have a delicious and healthy Thanksgiving feast.

The USDA says it is also important to put any leftovers in your refrigerator within two hours to eliminate food borne illness.

Visit foodsafety.gov for general food safety information.