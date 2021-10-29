Last-minute tips to stay safe this Halloween

Sunday is Halloween, and while many children and their families are preparing for a night of fun, the holiday does have potential household hazards to keep in mind.

MHP/Team SI has a list of things parents should consider before they leave their home to take their children trick-or-treating:

Pumpkin safety.

Pumpkin safety. Use a battery-operated light or flashlight in your jack-o'-lantern instead of a candle.

Treats for all. Consider having alternative options to candy available to accommodate those with allergies, such as stickers, pencils or a small toy.

Treats for all. Consider having alternative options to candy available to accommodate those with allergies, such as stickers, pencils or a small toy.

Yard check. Inspect your yard for anything that could be a tripping hazard for trick-or-treaters, such as sticks, water hoses, toys and even damp leaves.

Yard check. Inspect your yard for anything that could be a tripping hazard for trick-or-treaters, such as sticks, water hoses, toys and even damp leaves.

Costumes. When it comes to choosing a costume, make sure that you choose brighter colors or add reflective tape to costumes to be sure your trick-or-treater can be spotted by drivers.

Costumes. When it comes to choosing a costume, make sure that you choose brighter colors or add reflective tape to costumes to be sure your trick-or-treater can be spotted by drivers.

Hi-tech decorations. Are you decorating your house to be the spookiest and most tech savvy on the block? Use Bluetooth speakers and free apps to stream Halloween music to set the mood.

Hi-tech decorations. Are you decorating your house to be the spookiest and most tech savvy on the block? Use Bluetooth speakers and free apps to stream Halloween music to set the mood.

Home security. This Halloween and holiday season, you can keep an eye on your home with a high-tech home system to alert you of anything that is awry. Consider not only protecting the inside but the outside of your house and front porch as well.

