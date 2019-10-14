Last phase of work taking place on Big I Roundabout

Paving work on the Vernon Township two-lane roundabout is expected to be completed over the next three nights, weather permitting.

Paving operations will run nightly on the Big I Roundabout, located at Routes 6, 322, 19, and 98, from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m., beginning today and running through Thursday, Oct. 17.

After the paving is complete, final pavement markings will be painted and the intersection will be opened as a fully functioning, multi-lane roundabout.

You can watch an instructional video on how to properly navigate the roundabout below or on PennDOT’s website. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the month.