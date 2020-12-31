Last weekend of ravioli drive thru dinners

Ravioli drive thru dinners continue in Waldameer’s parking lot.

The drive thru dinner spot has been opened to the public for a month, but will come to an end this weekend.

The ravioli drive thru will open today through Sunday, January 3rd.

The hours on Thursday and Friday will be from 4 to 10 P. M. , and 1 to 10 P.M. Saturday and Sunday.

Obviously the ravioli is hot, but some people will come just to buy cold ravioli which is pretty amazing too. They’ll take it and store it for later and enjoy it.” says James Markley, supervisor of Bars and Concessions.

Markley says they may plan to do a similar drive thru in April.