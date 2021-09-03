Last weekend to enjoy Waldameer Park & Water World

Labor Day weekend marks the last weekend to take advantage of going to Waldameer Park & Water World.

The park will be open from 12-9 p.m. and Water World will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday & Sunday.

On Monday (Labor Day) Waldameer Park & Water World will both be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Labor Day marks the last day Waldameer is open for the summer.

The park admission policy will be different for Labor Day:

  • Admission required for everyone entering Waldameer & Water World
    • Exception, those under 1 year old not riding or using Water World attractions.
  • No admission will be sold at the park. Prepaid tickets, Online tickets, and Season Pass holders only.
  • No alcohol permitted
  • Security screening for all Guests entering Waldameer & Water World
  • Online sales available until 5 p.m.

Visit Waldameer.com for more information.

