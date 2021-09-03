Last weekend to enjoy Waldameer Park & Water World

Labor Day weekend marks the last weekend to take advantage of going to Waldameer Park & Water World.
The park will be open from 12-9 p.m. and Water World will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday & Sunday.
On Monday (Labor Day) Waldameer Park & Water World will both be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Labor Day marks the last day Waldameer is open for the summer.
The park admission policy will be different for Labor Day:
- Admission required for everyone entering Waldameer & Water World
- Exception, those under 1 year old not riding or using Water World attractions.
- No admission will be sold at the park. Prepaid tickets, Online tickets, and Season Pass holders only.
- No alcohol permitted
- Security screening for all Guests entering Waldameer & Water World
- Online sales available until 5 p.m.
Visit Waldameer.com for more information.
For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists