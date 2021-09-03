Last weekend to enjoy Waldameer Park & Water World

Labor Day weekend marks the last weekend to take advantage of going to Waldameer Park & Water World.

The park will be open from 12-9 p.m. and Water World will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday & Sunday.

On Monday (Labor Day) Waldameer Park & Water World will both be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Labor Day marks the last day Waldameer is open for the summer.

The park admission policy will be different for Labor Day:

Admission required for everyone entering Waldameer & Water World Exception, those under 1 year old not riding or using Water World attractions.

No admission will be sold at the park. Prepaid tickets, Online tickets, and Season Pass holders only.

No alcohol permitted

Security screening for all Guests entering Waldameer & Water World

Online sales available until 5 p.m.

Visit Waldameer.com for more information.

