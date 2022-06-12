A motor vehicle accident took place near the intersection of Route 20 and Main Street in East Springfield just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

This accident left two vehicles with heavy damage.

Just before 10 p.m. crews from Springfield Volunteer Fire Department and West County Paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

When crews arrived on scene they found a tractor that was pulling a grape sprayer left disabled on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes, as well as an SUV that was pulling a trailer was left disabled on the median.

One member of the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department used their tractor and flatbed to recover the farmers equipment.

No injuries were reported from this accident. The cause is currently under investigation.