A fire damaged a homeless shelter in the City of Erie overnight.

The first calls went out just before 11 p.m. Tuesday for a fire at the Saint Patrick’s Haven Homeless Shelter in the 200 block of East 12th Street.

According to reports from the scene, when crews arrived they found flames coming from the front of the building.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely. East 12th Street was shut down for a short time while crews knocked down the fire.

The cause is under investigation.