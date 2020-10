Fire crews in Fairview responded to a garage fire that took place on Saturday evening.

Calls for the fire went out at 9 p.m. on October 24th.

When crews arrived on the scene at the 4400 block of Miller Avenue, they found flames coming through the roof of an attached garage.

Smoke also quickly filled the house as well. The damage was extensive.

It was unclear if anyone was home during the time of the fire.