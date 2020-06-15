Late night high speed chase leads to one man behind bars

One man is behind bars after a police chase that took place through the streets of Erie this weekend.

According to Erie Police, reports of an erratic driver came in just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning over on West 26th and Green Garden.

when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

The chase ended over on 8th and Delaware where the driver reportedly lost control of the car and slammed into several parked cars.

The 26-year-old male was charged with a DUI and is currently waiting arraignment.