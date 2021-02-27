Late night house fire causes family to relocate

At around 11 p.m. on Friday night, the Erie Fire Department was called to the scene of 958 West 28th Street for a house fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they found that the second floor of the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was put out, however the damage was enough to have the family living at the residence relocate to other family members.

No injuries were reported from this fire. A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The investigation by the fire marshal is still ongoing.