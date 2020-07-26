Late night motorcycle accident sends two people to the hospital

Two people were injured shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday when a driver reportedly lost control of his motorcycle.

According to Erie Police, the motorcycle was traveling over in the 1900 block of Woodlawn Avenue. This is when the driver lost control.

The crash had injured both the driver and his passenger. Both of these people were taken to UPMC Hamot with non-life threatening injuries.

Erie Police are currently still investigating this situation and have conducted interviews from people who live in the area.