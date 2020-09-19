Late night one person car accident on West Lake Road sends one driver to the hospital

A late night one person car accident on Friday night caused power lines to come down which also caused a road closure.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Friday night calls went out for a car into a sign and utility pole over on West Lake Road at the Vernondale Motel.

According to Erie County 911, the driver ran into a sign and then rolled the car which led to an injury.

First responders were needed to pull the driver from the vehicle. The driver was then taken by ambulance to the hospital.

West Lake Road was closed to traffic for a short period of time on Friday night during the rescue effort.

No word has been released yet on what caused the crash.