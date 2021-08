Erie Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

When they arrived on scene, police found one male and one female dead. It was believed to be a murder suicide.

This is a developing story as Erie Police are still investigating .

