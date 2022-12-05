The latest in American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars will be used to address temporary and permanent housing needs in the city.

Nearly $3 million in ARP money has been set aside for homeless programs.

A series of hearings at City Hall will be used to explain the deadlines and rules for qualifying for that funding.

“Early, probably first or second quarter of 2023, the city can begin implementing its program… The city has not determined a project as of yet for that, but they will be probably requesting proposals from organizations and entities to develop projects to address these needs,” said Bill Wasielewski, project coordinator.

The city will prefer to fund a program that helps chronically homeless people and homeless families with children.