Summer is the worst time of the year for local animal shelters, seeing a massive flux of intakes and neglect cases.

This week, the ANNA Shelter has been posting all about its latest cruelty case; the story of Lucy.

Lucy was left in a cage for three weeks straight. Thankfully she’s on the road to improvement.

Erie animal shelters said being a pet owner is a full-time commitment.

Unfortunately, some people choose to give up on taking care of their animals. Leaving them stranded or turning them over to shelters, who said they’re often overwhelmed this time of year.

“We’ve been seeing 10 dogs, 11 dogs, 29 dogs, just these big amounts of intakes coming in,” said Ruth Thompson, founder and director of the ANNA Shelter. “I’m not going to lie, this has been, in my 20 years of doing this, probably the worst year.”

Thompson said it’s not only financially draining, but it takes an emotional toll on the shelter workers as well.

Lucy is the latest heartbreaking case. Found after being abandoned in a crate for over three weeks, suffering from hunger, dehydration and muscle failure, Lucy could hardly move an inch.

But she’s responded well to life saving treatment.

Unfortunately, cases like Lucy here aren’t incredibly uncommon as animal shelters around Erie are experiencing the same problems.

“There are a lot of pets being abandoned right now. We just had a call last week for pets in a crate, kittens in a crate over 6th Street just abandoned on the Bayfront Connector,” said Nicole Leone, executive director of the Erie Humane Society.

Leone said problems escalate in the summer with animals getting away, people traveling for long periods of time, and feral colonies coming out.

So, what can people do to help?

“This is the time of year to definitely be a foster. We have so many cats and kittens, but dogs also coming into the shelter,” Leone said. “We provide at the Erie Humane Society all of the medical supplies, medical care, we just ask you to be an in-home hero and provide a lot of love.”

“Some days I feel like I was insane for doing this but then I see a dog like this or a cat, an animal that comes in and needs us, and then I feel like that’s the validation. Like ‘ok this is why you’re here’,” Thompson went on to say.

Meanwhile, Lucy is being looked after by a foster mom of her own as she looks to bounce back from a tough situation.