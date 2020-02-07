Latest environmental testing around Erie Coke Plant shows improved air quality since closure of plant

The latest environmental testing around Erie Coke shows improved air quality since the closure of the plant.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection (D.E.P.), the levels of benzene in the air near the plant have dropped.

The samples were taken from 13 East Erie sites between January 2nd and January 15th. This was the first full round of air testing since the company shut down in December.

However, D.E.P. officials say they can’t definitively link the improved numbers to the closure of the plant.