Latest spike in COVID-19 cases linked back to university students across Erie County

A spike in COVID-19 cases is tracking back to universities across Erie County.

During Wednesday’s Erie County news conference, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper expressing her concerns for activities taking place outside of school.

An increase in case numbers is coming from those between the ages of 19 and 24.

The Erie County Department of Health says they continue to work and have regular conversations with university officials on ways to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

“It’s really hard to control the behavior of people, let alone 19 to 24 years old on college campus. Sometimes there’s severe warnings that are put out from the universities.” said Charlotte Berringer.

Erie County Health Department further explains the spike in numbers is coming from both on and off campus university housing.

